The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,304.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,048,419 shares of company stock worth $21,099,657. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.