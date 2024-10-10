Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Parsons by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 17.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Parsons by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Parsons by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons stock opened at $107.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 595.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parsons from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

