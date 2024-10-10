29,000 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,095,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Continental Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 17,150.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

