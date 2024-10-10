The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Kadant worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 31,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Stock Down 0.4 %

KAI stock opened at $321.88 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.21 and a 52 week high of $363.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.50 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

