The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Arch Resources worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after buying an additional 286,359 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,396,000 after purchasing an additional 119,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 681.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,989 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $11,813,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 14.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 59,072 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.44 and a twelve month high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

