The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,042,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $607,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 67.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 826,891 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,759,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,350,000 after purchasing an additional 266,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

