The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,941,812 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941,812 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Alight worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALIT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alight by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Alight by 20.9% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Alight Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Alight



Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

