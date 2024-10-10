The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR stock opened at $220.72 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

