Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.24 and last traded at $103.66, with a volume of 78275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.38.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

