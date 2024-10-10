Stelco (TSE:STLC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$67.50 and last traded at C$67.26, with a volume of 19735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.24.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark lowered Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$58.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

