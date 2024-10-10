Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.39, but opened at $19.05. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 5,279,641 shares traded.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $632,104.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,395.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,299.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $632,104.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,395.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.