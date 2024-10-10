Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.39, but opened at $19.05. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 5,279,641 shares traded.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 5.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
