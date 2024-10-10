MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $25.51. MBX Biosciences shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 35,933 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.
MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.
