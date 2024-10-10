MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $25.51. MBX Biosciences shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 35,933 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MBX

MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Activity

About MBX Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at $72,844,384. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,844,384. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward T. Mathers bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,831,776. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Free Report)

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.