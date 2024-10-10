Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$64.34 and last traded at C$64.16, with a volume of 17348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.46. The firm has a market cap of C$10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 21.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total transaction of C$1,989,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total transaction of C$2,077,495.00. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total transaction of C$1,989,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,471. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

