MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.43, but opened at $16.63. MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 1,040 shares.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
