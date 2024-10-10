Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $271.33, but opened at $279.61. Boston Beer shares last traded at $274.00, with a volume of 6,441 shares traded.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

