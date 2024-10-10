SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $11.00. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 28,537 shares traded.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

