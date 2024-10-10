Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 9697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CENTA. StockNews.com raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $28,178.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,178.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 503.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

