Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 113111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $665,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,750,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,412,246.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,466,000 after buying an additional 999,939 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 477.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 668,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 553,016 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 363.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 632,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 495,935 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at $13,120,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after buying an additional 397,681 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

