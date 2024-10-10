ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 65162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,459.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $485,094.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,560.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,264.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,014 shares of company stock valued at $779,494. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 431.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,774,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,940 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,937,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after buying an additional 781,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $10,550,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,704,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 446,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 419.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 517,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 417,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

