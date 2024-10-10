ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research raised ARC Document Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

ARC stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

