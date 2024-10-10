Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 19784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $747.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $8,051,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,384,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,976,286.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Energy Capital Partners Manage sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $77,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $8,051,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,384,879 shares in the company, valued at $79,976,286.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth about $68,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Articles

