Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 33932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WNC

Wabash National Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $804.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 84.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 120,919 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 66.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.