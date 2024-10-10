Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.64. Azul shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 568,752 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.70 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Azul to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Get Azul alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Azul

Azul Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 35.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Azul by 9.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 310.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.