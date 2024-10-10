Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $203.33, but opened at $208.69. Honeywell International shares last traded at $204.47, with a volume of 665,822 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,230,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 125.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

