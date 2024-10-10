PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.62, but opened at $73.50. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $73.69, with a volume of 213,413 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRCT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,016,102.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,248,849.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,016,102.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,248,849.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $2,062,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,880.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,892 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,665. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at $21,240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 260,946 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth about $14,233,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 788.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 162,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,164,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

