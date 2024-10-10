Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.31. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 576,713 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 551.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,794 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 415.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 820,669 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 254.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 748,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 537,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 81.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 528,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

