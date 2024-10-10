Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.90, but opened at $106.85. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $109.15, with a volume of 298,380 shares traded.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.4973 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 54.7% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

Featured Stories

