Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.90, but opened at $106.85. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $109.15, with a volume of 298,380 shares traded.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.4973 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
