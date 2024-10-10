Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 6297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(Get Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.