StockNews.com Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Dana Stock Down 1.2 %

DAN stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.94, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is 444.44%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dana stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

