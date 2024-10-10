Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $355.00. The stock had previously closed at $279.75, but opened at $288.34. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Duolingo shares last traded at $287.36, with a volume of 38,531 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $421,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,260 shares in the company, valued at $38,838,616.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $421,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,838,616.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Meese sold 4,819 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total transaction of $1,156,656.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,053 shares in the company, valued at $37,695,861.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,374 shares of company stock worth $18,571,912. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.26.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

