Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.