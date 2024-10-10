Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $6,550,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $14,626,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $4,803,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 870,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 87,060 shares during the period. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,933.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $77.40 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

