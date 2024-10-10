This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Goldman Sachs BDC’s 8K filing here.
Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.
