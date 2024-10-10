Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Evogene alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EVGN

Evogene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. Evogene has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.94). Evogene had a negative net margin of 210.26% and a negative return on equity of 72.33%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evogene

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.