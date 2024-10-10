StockNews.com Lowers Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.17.

NYSE:NVO opened at $117.01 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.27.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

