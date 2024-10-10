Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.43.

NYSE:SYF opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

