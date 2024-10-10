Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.36.
