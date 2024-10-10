Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the subject of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Cytosorbents to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 131.84% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its position in Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

