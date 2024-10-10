Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

