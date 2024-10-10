StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 million, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

