StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of EDUC stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 million, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
