Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.27.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
