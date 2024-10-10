Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Symbolic Logic stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.16.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

