Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.63. Geospace Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 8.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

About Geospace Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,297,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,270,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 215.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 187,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 127,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

