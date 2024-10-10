Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Geospace Technologies Stock Performance
Geospace Technologies stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.63. Geospace Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 8.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies
About Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geospace Technologies
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.