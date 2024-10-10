Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 40.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 200-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,028.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,795,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,713,657.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,921 shares of company stock worth $5,942,296. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

