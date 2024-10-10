Creative Planning Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 41,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE SUM opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $44.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

