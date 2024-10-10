Creative Planning Purchases 326 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $94.22. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $100.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

