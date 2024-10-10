Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Holdings Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TME. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,129,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,124 shares in the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $2,808,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,180,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,347 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TME shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

