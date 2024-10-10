Millennium Management LLC Purchases 130,344 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Gogo worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Gogo by 51.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $736,000. LB Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 31.0% during the first quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 1,895,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 61,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

GOGO opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 145.01% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOGO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

