Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.67% of BrightView worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BrightView by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BrightView by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BrightView by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 173,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $16.81.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $738.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.94 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

