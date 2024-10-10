Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,053,000 after purchasing an additional 77,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,251,163,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Waters by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,417,000 after buying an additional 51,853 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $9,295,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $10,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.64.

Shares of WAT opened at $356.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

